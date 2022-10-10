Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.04. 6,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

