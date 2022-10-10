Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $4.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

