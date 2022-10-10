Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $32.73. 488,046 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

