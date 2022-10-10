Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.67. 31,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,459. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

