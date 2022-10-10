Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 3,044 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 86,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 171,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $1,962,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,046,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,413,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $42.53. 8,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,527. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

