Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 60,456 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,456 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. 25,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,349. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

