Sharps Technology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:STSS)

Sharps Technology’s (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 11th. Sharps Technology had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $15,937,500 based on an initial share price of $4.25. After the end of Sharps Technology’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Sharps Technology Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ STSS opened at $1.24 on Monday. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

