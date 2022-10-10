Shita-kiri Suzume Price Up 53.7% Over Last Week (SUZUME)

Shita-kiri Suzume (SUZUME) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Shita-kiri Suzume token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shita-kiri Suzume has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $195,047.00 worth of Shita-kiri Suzume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shita-kiri Suzume has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar.

Shita-kiri Suzume Token Profile

Shita-kiri Suzume’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2022. Shita-kiri Suzume’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shita-kiri Suzume is www.shitakirisuzume.com. Shita-kiri Suzume’s official Twitter account is @s_shitakiri and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shita-kiri Suzume

According to CryptoCompare, “Shita-kiri Suzume (SUZUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shita-kiri Suzume has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shita-kiri Suzume is 0.00000285 USD and is down -13.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $118,777.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shitakirisuzume.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shita-kiri Suzume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shita-kiri Suzume should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shita-kiri Suzume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

