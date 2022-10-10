Shopping.io Token Price Tops $0.0321 (SHOP)

Shopping.io Token (SHOP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Shopping.io Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping.io Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Shopping.io Token has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $37,292.00 worth of Shopping.io Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shopping.io Token Profile

Shopping.io Token launched on May 15th, 2021. Shopping.io Token’s total supply is 99,999,998 tokens. Shopping.io Token’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io. Shopping.io Token’s official website is shopping.io.

Shopping.io Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io (SHOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shopping.io has a current supply of 99,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shopping.io is 0.03519818 USD and is down -9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,129.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shopping.io/.”

