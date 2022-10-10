Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 1,925 ($23.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of £312.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,165.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,258.82. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total value of £19,998 ($24,163.85). In other news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £19,998 ($24,163.85). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,707.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

