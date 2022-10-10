Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.72) on Thursday. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323.50 ($3.91). The stock has a market cap of £633.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.17.

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £300.12 ($362.64). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,065 shares of company stock valued at $263,103.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

