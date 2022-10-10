SIDUS Market Capitalization Reaches $5.58 Million (SIDUS)

SIDUS (SIDUS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One SIDUS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIDUS has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $515,595.00 worth of SIDUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIDUS has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SIDUS Token Profile

SIDUS launched on December 15th, 2021. SIDUS’s total supply is 29,749,748,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,965,532,841 tokens. SIDUS’s official website is sidusheroes.com. SIDUS’s official message board is medium.com/sidus-nft-heroes. The Reddit community for SIDUS is https://reddit.com/r/sidus__heroes. SIDUS’s official Twitter account is @galaxy_sidus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIDUS

According to CryptoCompare, “SIDUS (SIDUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SIDUS has a current supply of 29,749,748,499.23945 with 2,964,976,113.3879356 in circulation. The last known price of SIDUS is 0.00190924 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $287,702.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sidusheroes.com/.”

