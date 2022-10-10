Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $28.30

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $29.00. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 2,050 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 226,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

