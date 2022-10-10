Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “positive” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.85. 278,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,284. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

