Simon Gerard Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) Stock

Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM – Get Rating) insider Simon Gerard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zimi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($61,188.81).

On Tuesday, September 13th, Simon Gerard purchased 684,200 shares of Zimi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$43,104.60 ($30,143.08).

On Tuesday, August 30th, Simon Gerard purchased 420,000 shares of Zimi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$26,040.00 ($18,209.79).

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Zimi Limited provides Internet of Things based electrical products for homes and working spaces in Australia. The company offers dimmable light switches that enable the control to adjust light levels; multipurpose switches for switching lighting, appliances, and devices directly; fan and light controller switches; double power points that allow to monitor and manage energy use from individual points in house; cloud connects that manage home's energy use, as well as enable voice commands and monitors power use; and garage controllers to control garage doors.

