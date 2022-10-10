Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Up 3.2%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.17. 8,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 780,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 761,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 229,142 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

