SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 12.1 %

SMTGF opened at $45.25 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

