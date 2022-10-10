Smaugs NFT (SMG) One Day Volume Hits $192.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $192.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 84,960,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

