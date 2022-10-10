Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

