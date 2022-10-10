Snowball Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $398,931.70 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $398,931.70 and $43.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball token can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Snowball’s total supply is 17,752,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,796,871 tokens. Snowball’s official website is snowball.network. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @snowballdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Snowball’s official message board is medium.com/snowball-finance.

Snowball Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowball (SNOB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Snowball has a current supply of 17,752,886.7279882 with 5,187,958.89499603 in circulation. The last known price of Snowball is 0.02551007 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,171.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://snowball.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.