Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SO. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 667,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 956,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.