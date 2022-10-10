Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $67.34. 11,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

