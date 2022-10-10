S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.56. 49,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,576. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.61 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.