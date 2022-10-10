SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,044 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,239,166. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

