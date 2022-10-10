SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

