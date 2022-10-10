SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 105,734 shares.The stock last traded at $77.79 and had previously closed at $77.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,988,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,327,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 209,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.