SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.46

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.46 and last traded at $69.66, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.49.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P China ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXC. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,189,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,421,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,163,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.