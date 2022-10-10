SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 103,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,110,854 shares.The stock last traded at $57.09 and had previously closed at $57.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

