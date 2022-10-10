SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 45,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $412.79. 74,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,536. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.52.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

