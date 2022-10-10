SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 6.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $35,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $413.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,536. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

