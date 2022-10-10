Spintop Price Tops $0.0139 (SPIN)

Spintop (SPIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Spintop token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Spintop has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $29,991.00 worth of Spintop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spintop has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spintop Profile

Spintop is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2021. Spintop’s total supply is 126,868,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,499,998 tokens. Spintop’s official Twitter account is @spintopnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spintop is spintop.network. The official message board for Spintop is spintopnetwork.medium.com.

Spintop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spintop (SPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spintop has a current supply of 126,868,993 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Spintop is 0.0144943 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $30,965.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spintop.network.”

