Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 50,919 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $19.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -45.79%.

Insider Activity at Sprague Resources

In related news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $61,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,549.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Sprague Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at $308,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.