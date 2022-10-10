St. James Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ)

St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Absolute Select Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 18.17% of Absolute Select Value ETF worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Absolute Select Value ETF Price Performance

ABEQ traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $25.43. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,615. Absolute Select Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

Get Absolute Select Value ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Select Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Select Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.