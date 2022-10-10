St. James Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 0.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 159,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,897. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

