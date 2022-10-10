Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.79

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 1164392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Standard Lithium Trading Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

