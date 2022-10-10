Stargate Finance Price Tops $0.49 (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002560 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $65.56 million and $26.70 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003162 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate Finance (STG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stargate Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 133,272,369 in circulation. The last known price of Stargate Finance is 0.50945398 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,747,297.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stargate.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

