STEED (STD) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

STEED (STD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. STEED has a total market cap of $18.93 million and $37,273.00 worth of STEED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STEED token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STEED has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003186 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069830 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10675341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

STEED launched on July 27th, 2022. STEED’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for STEED is github.com/steedtoken. The official website for STEED is steedtoken.net. STEED’s official Twitter account is @steed_token.

According to CryptoCompare, “STEED (STD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. STEED has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STEED is 0.00000002 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37,924.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://steedtoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STEED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STEED using one of the exchanges listed above.

