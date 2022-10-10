Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

SCM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,271. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

