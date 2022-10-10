StepG Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million (STEPG)

StepG (STEPG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, StepG has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. StepG has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $59,753.00 worth of StepG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StepG token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

StepG Token Profile

StepG’s total supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. StepG’s official Twitter account is @supeinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StepG is stepg.app.

Buying and Selling StepG

According to CryptoCompare, “StepG (STEPG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StepG has a current supply of 1,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StepG is 0.00178686 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $44,779.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stepg.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StepG directly using U.S. dollars.

