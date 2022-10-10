Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,484 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,145% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,083 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.2 %

KNX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. 54,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

