Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Raytheon Technologies Call Options (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,009 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 11,185 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,300. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

