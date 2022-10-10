StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
