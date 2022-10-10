StockNews.com Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.07.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:OC traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $85.58. 994,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Owens Corning by 90.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $4,575,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.