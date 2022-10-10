StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of Cinedigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

