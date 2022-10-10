StockNews.com Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to “Buy”

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

HGV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 613,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,098. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.96. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,930,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,163,000 after buying an additional 87,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

