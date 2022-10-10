StockNews.com Upgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to “Buy”

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. 231,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,571. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 31.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 207,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

