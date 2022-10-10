StockNews.com Upgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $120.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.