StockNews.com Upgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to “Hold”

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $120.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.