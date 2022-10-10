StoneDAO (SDT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.20 Million

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, StoneDAO has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StoneDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StoneDAO has a market cap of $18.20 million and $9,325.00 worth of StoneDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get StoneDAO alerts:

StoneDAO Token Profile

StoneDAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2022. StoneDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. StoneDAO’s official Twitter account is @stonedao_uni and its Facebook page is accessible here. StoneDAO’s official website is stonedao.network.

StoneDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StoneDAO (SDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StoneDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StoneDAO is 0.01932419 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $665.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stonedao.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StoneDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StoneDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StoneDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

