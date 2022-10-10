StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,940.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$16,470.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$248,472.40.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$248,705.60.
- On Friday, September 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.63 per share, with a total value of C$242,094.30.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.73 per share, with a total value of C$246,282.50.
- On Monday, September 12th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 8,100 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.98 per share, with a total value of C$48,445.29.
- On Thursday, September 8th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 29,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.91 per share, with a total value of C$176,831.59.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$367,746.80.
Shares of SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 168,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
