Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of STRT opened at $22.14 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $123.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

